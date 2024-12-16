RUTO rules like a dictator – RIGATHI GACHAGUA reveals how CS are just 'flower girls' and how the President rules with an ‘Iron Fist’





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has termed President William Ruto as an autocratic leader who doesn’t listen to anyone but himself.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Sunday, Gachagua said Ruto unilaterally makes decisions and reduces Cabinet secretaries to mere figureheads.

Gachagua alleged that the Cabinet Secretaries have no decision-making power and are limited to rubber-stamping presidential directives.

“The president runs the country as a one-man show. These ministers you see are just flower girls—they have no say in anything. Even changing the Cabinet is pointless unless the president himself changes or is changed,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua also delved into the reasons behind his fallout with Ruto, which he attributes to his impeachment as deputy president.

According to the former Mathira MP, their disagreements lasted over a year and stemmed from his opposition to controversial government projects.

“One of the contentious issues he highlighted was the implementation of the Hustler Fund. He criticised the initiative for offering small loans of Sh 500, which he argued failed to address the needs of ordinary Kenyans.

“I would go to Karatina, and people would ask me, ‘What business can you start with KSh 500?’ I told him, ‘My boss, this Hustler Fund is angering the very people we promised to help. We have abandoned them',” Gachagua said.

The former second in command added that he refused to be a ‘yes sir man' and told the president that the country was headed in the wrong direction and that is why he supervised his impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST