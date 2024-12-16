GACHAGUA urges Inspector General of Police DOUGLAS KANJA to arrest those behind Limuru burial Chaos - You will pay for this one day!





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja to arrest the criminals behind last month's burial chaos in Limuru where his car was stoned.

Gachagua was among the mourners when goons stormed the burial and started pelting stones at his motorcade and chased him away.

Speaking at Bahati Church in Ichamara, Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County, on Sunday, Gachagua accused the Inspector General of Police, of deliberately refusing to arrest people who attacked him.

The former Mathira MP alleged that the government hired Central Kenya youths to create the impression of an internal community conflict.

“The attack was a clear assassination attempt orchestrated by the government, using Kikuyu youths to make it look like the community is fighting itself,” Gachagua said.

“I know who attacked me. Their photos are there, and most of them have criminal records.

"Why haven’t they been arrested if this wasn’t planned by the government?

"But one day, IG Kanja, you will be held responsible. Instead, my allies are constantly harassed to cover up what happened in Limuru,” Gachagua added.

