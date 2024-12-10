Yes, I failed in education but look at me now – Mining CS HASSAN JOHO brags of his success despite being an academic dwarf

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 – Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho has opened up about his education which has been a subject of discussion.
Speaking during an interview on
the Obinna Live Show yesterday, Joho admitted to failing
flat in his academics.
However, he explained that
his previous setback in education would not stop him from progressing and
serving Kenyans as a CS and beyond.
He attributed his academic
failure to several struggles he underwent during his school life, among the
setbacks the CS outlined included the lack of essential requirements for a
school-going kid.
"I admit that I failed in
examinations but not in life, despite failing my academics, I have struggled
with life and overcame that.”
“I am happy that I have not
failed in life like I did in my exams," the former Mombasa Governor
revealed.
Joho’s academic history is
shrouded in secrecy with some Kenyans alleging that he faked his
degree certificate from Kampala University.
