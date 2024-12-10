Yes, I failed in education but look at me now – Mining CS HASSAN JOHO brags of his success despite being an academic dwarf





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 – Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho has opened up about his education which has been a subject of discussion.

Speaking during an interview on the Obinna Live Show yesterday, Joho admitted to failing flat in his academics.

However, he explained that his previous setback in education would not stop him from progressing and serving Kenyans as a CS and beyond.

He attributed his academic failure to several struggles he underwent during his school life, among the setbacks the CS outlined included the lack of essential requirements for a school-going kid.

"I admit that I failed in examinations but not in life, despite failing my academics, I have struggled with life and overcame that.”

“I am happy that I have not failed in life like I did in my exams," the former Mombasa Governor revealed.

Joho’s academic history is shrouded in secrecy with some Kenyans alleging that he faked his degree certificate from Kampala University.

