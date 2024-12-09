RUTO has no apologies to make as he commends Tanzania once again for surpassing Kenya in exports within EAC.





Monday, December 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has once again expressed pride in Tanzania for its commendable strides in trade.

Speaking on Saturday, Ruto enthusiastically commended Tanzania’s progress in surpassing Kenya in goods and services traded in the East African region.

This comes despite Ruto earlier having faced sharp criticism after uttering the same remarks in Arusha, Tanzania.

“I said last week in Arusha that as Kenyans we are proud. The country of Tanzania is now leading in our business engagement.

"I say this with a lot of pride because the success of Kenya is the success of East Africa, the success of Tanzania is the success of our region of East Africa, and the success of each and every country is our collective success.

“We must encourage positive competition that makes us grow our businesses, enterprises, and engagements in all aspects,” the president said.

Highlighting Tanzania's progress, Ruto announced plans to upgrade the road connecting Tanzania and Kenya into a dual carriageway to boost tourism in coastal towns.

This, he says plays a significant role in boosting trade and tourism activities between the countries.

He also stated that the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will be extended from Naivasha to Uganda, Rwanda, and DRC to boost economic ties between the countries.

Ruto’s statement sparked outrage among some Kenyans, who argued that Tanzania’s progress highlights how his policies have hurt Kenya’s economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST