GACHAGUA joins the revolution as he sends RUTO urgent appeal ahead of the 2027 elections – Look!

Monday, December 9, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has joined Kenyans in questioning President William Ruto's delay in reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), hinting at possible ulterior motives.
Speaking when he attended a
Church Service at P.C.E.A Mwiki in Kasarani, Nairobi yesterday, Gachagua took
another swipe at his former boss, telling him to stop taking the country in
circles and reconstitute the IEBC.
“And on matters of IEBC
(Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission), an election is as credible
as the process.”
“The electoral commission must
be in place three years before the election, now we have two and a half years
remaining there is no IEBC and people can read mischief," Gachagua
alleged.
According to Gachagua, the
country was behind schedule since a commission should have been constituted
three years before the next General Election.
He thus urged the President to
work on constituting the IEBC with urgency, with barely three years to the next
general election.
"We are thus calling on the
reconstitution of IEBC urgently so that the process can be as credible as the
expected outcome,” he added.
Gachagua's comments came barely 24
hours after Kenyans went online in an interesting campaign to apply pressure on
the government to set up a functioning electoral body.
The trend, dubbed
#appointiebcnow, saw hundreds of Kenyans voice their concern about what they
termed a deliberate attempt by the Kenya Kwanza Government to establish a
functioning IEBC.
Amid pressure from Kenyans and
his political adversaries and critics to set up an IEBC, Ruto now finds himself
in a tight spot since January is the earliest the process to set up a
functional electoral agency can start.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments