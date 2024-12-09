GACHAGUA joins the revolution as he sends RUTO urgent appeal ahead of the 2027 elections – Look!





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has joined Kenyans in questioning President William Ruto's delay in reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), hinting at possible ulterior motives.

Speaking when he attended a Church Service at P.C.E.A Mwiki in Kasarani, Nairobi yesterday, Gachagua took another swipe at his former boss, telling him to stop taking the country in circles and reconstitute the IEBC.

“And on matters of IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission), an election is as credible as the process.”

“The electoral commission must be in place three years before the election, now we have two and a half years remaining there is no IEBC and people can read mischief," Gachagua alleged.

According to Gachagua, the country was behind schedule since a commission should have been constituted three years before the next General Election.

He thus urged the President to work on constituting the IEBC with urgency, with barely three years to the next general election.

"We are thus calling on the reconstitution of IEBC urgently so that the process can be as credible as the expected outcome,” he added.

Gachagua's comments came barely 24 hours after Kenyans went online in an interesting campaign to apply pressure on the government to set up a functioning electoral body.

The trend, dubbed #appointiebcnow, saw hundreds of Kenyans voice their concern about what they termed a deliberate attempt by the Kenya Kwanza Government to establish a functioning IEBC.

Amid pressure from Kenyans and his political adversaries and critics to set up an IEBC, Ruto now finds himself in a tight spot since January is the earliest the process to set up a functional electoral agency can start.

