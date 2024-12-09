Africa needs RAILA now more than ever to reach the next level – RUTO tells EAC as he campaigns for BABA

Monday, December 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has continued to drum up support for Raila Odinga's bid to secure the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.
Speaking when he opened the 14th
East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games in Mombasa, Ruto urged the
East Africans to support Raila’s AU bid for their own goon, saying Baba is the
right person to take the continent to the next level.
“We have an opportunity as East
Africa to produce the leadership of the African Union. This time around, it is
the opportunity for East Africa to produce the chair of the African Union.’
“And in our midst, we have a
solid candidate, a man with tremendous experience, a Pan-Africanist who can
take this continent to the next level.”
“I ask you as the East Africans
that we stand united behind the candidature of our former Prime Minister, the
honorable Raila Amolo Odinga so that he can provide the leadership of this
continent that is so desirable to take the continent to the next level,”
Ruto said.
Raila’s candidacy has attracted
support and opposition alike.
Although some Kenyans have
expressed their opposition, especially on social media platforms, his vocal
supporters have come out to support the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)
leader.
