Africa needs RAILA now more than ever to reach the next level – RUTO tells EAC as he campaigns for BABA





Monday, December 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has continued to drum up support for Raila Odinga's bid to secure the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Speaking when he opened the 14th East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games in Mombasa, Ruto urged the East Africans to support Raila’s AU bid for their own goon, saying Baba is the right person to take the continent to the next level.

“We have an opportunity as East Africa to produce the leadership of the African Union. This time around, it is the opportunity for East Africa to produce the chair of the African Union.’

“And in our midst, we have a solid candidate, a man with tremendous experience, a Pan-Africanist who can take this continent to the next level.”

“I ask you as the East Africans that we stand united behind the candidature of our former Prime Minister, the honorable Raila Amolo Odinga so that he can provide the leadership of this continent that is so desirable to take the continent to the next level,” Ruto said.

Raila’s candidacy has attracted support and opposition alike.

Although some Kenyans have expressed their opposition, especially on social media platforms, his vocal supporters have come out to support the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST