Rejected Finance Bill is back as President RUTO assents to the new tax proposals into law

Thursday, December 12, 2024 - President William Ruto has signed seven Bills into law at State House, Nairobi.
The Bills include the Tax Laws (Amendment)
Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 47 Of 2024), the Tax Procedures (Amendment)
(No. 2) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 46 Of 2024), and the Business Laws
(Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 49 Of 2024).
Others are the Statutory Instruments (Amendment)
Bill, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Bill and the Kenya
Roads (Amendment) Bill.
Additionally, Ruto also assented to the Kenya
Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill.
The most notable Bill is the Tax Laws
(Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 47 of 2024) which was introduced
to amend key tax statutes, including the Income Tax Act, Value Added Tax Act,
and Excise Duty Act.
It aims to enhance tax compliance and address
fiscal challenges by reintroducing beneficial provisions from the withdrawn
Finance Bill 2024.
Key proposals include increasing non-taxable
employment benefits, revising VAT classifications, and expanding pension
contribution limits.
The Bill also seeks to repeal certain tax
exemptions to avoid double benefits, thereby promoting a fairer tax system and
supporting economic growth.
Meanwhile, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption
Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024 aims to amend qualifications for the
Commission's chairperson, requiring them to be qualified judges, which has
faced criticism for potentially undermining the Commission's integrity and
inclusivity.
On the other hand, the Kenya Roads (Amendment)
Bill, 2024 seeks to enhance collaboration between the Kenya Roads Board and the
National Government Constituency Development Fund by including its members in
constituency road committees, promoting better representation in road
management.
