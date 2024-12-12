A lawyer moves to court to stop RUTO from using public money to fund RAILA ODINGA‘s AUC bid





Thursday, December 12, 2024 - A Kenyan lawyer has filed a lawsuit against President William Ruto’s administration, demanding transparency on the amount of state resources spent on campaigning for Raila Odinga's African Union Chairperson bid.

Over the past few months, President William Ruto's government has reportedly spent billions of shillings campaigning for Raila Odinga's bid to succeed Mousa Faki as African Union Chairperson in February 2025.

Lawyer Suyianka Lempaa and the Africa Centre for Peace and Human Rights want the court to compel the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and The National Treasury to stop spending state resources to run Raila's campaign.

Lempaa also wants the court to issue an order declaring that the decision to settle on Raila as Kenya's sole candidate is unconstitutional, stating that other candidates were discriminated against.

"That a declaration be issued that arriving a decision that the interested party is Kenya's sole candidate for the position of African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson is a violation of Article 232 (1) (g)," his application reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST