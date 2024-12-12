It is not what you think! RUTO now reveals the real reason he reached out to UHURU despite falling out bitterly in the run-up to 2022 elections





Thursday, December 12, 2024 - President William Ruto has come clean on his move to meet former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Wajir County, Ruto explained that he reached out to Uhuru to sort out their differences which emerged ahead of the 2022 polls.

According to the President, he intended to close ranks with Uhuru and consolidate the unity of the country.

He expressed that all Kenyans needed to unite and work together despite the differences that they have had.

"I have said that there is no need to continue with the politics of discrimination. We do not want tribalism and differences. We want one Kenya," the President remarked during the rally.

"That is the reason why I talked to Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Yesterday I also talked with former President Uhuru Kenyatta so that we can close our ranks and walk together and build our country together."

Ruto made the remarks after visiting the former President who opposed his presidential bid.

According to State House, the two leaders discussed matters of national and regional importance including the candidacy of Raila at the African Union Commission.

On his part, Uhuru added that they discussed various concerns raised by Kenyans including taxation and the constitution of the electoral body.

The Kenyan DAILY POST