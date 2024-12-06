RAILA ODINGA’s ODM distances itself from JOHO and JUNET MOHAMED’s controversial sentiments





Friday, December 6, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has distanced itself from statements made by National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed and Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho.

In a statement on Thursday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna clarified that the remarks made by Joho and Junet were personal and not representative of the Orange party.

“I must make it clear that what Junet said does not reflect ODM’s beliefs. We stand for public participation and the people's interests. If he speaks, I will also speak to correct the record because my duty is to protect ODM's identity,” Sifuna said.

Speaking then in Taita Taveta while accompanying President William Ruto, Junet said, “Serikali inachaguliwa ndio ilete maendeleo kwa nchi...lakini kama serikali ikitaka kufanya kazi yake inawekewa vikwazo.”

A day later, when he spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Devki Iron Processing Project in Taita Taveta County on Tuesday, Junet doubled down and openly expressed how the opposition is now singing to the same tune as the Kenya Kwanza government.

"Mambo ya Affordable Housing, na mengi yalikuwa katika manifesto yetu na sisi kama upinzani tumesema kama mambo ilikuwa katika manifesto yetu, hakuna kitu ya kupinga," he said.

Joho on his part labeled Kenyans using social media platforms to criticise the government as unpatriotic and warned of potential consequences for such posts.

