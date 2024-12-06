A cybercafé operator arrested along Harambee Avenue for wearing a t-shirt written ‘Must Go’ (PHOTOs).





Friday, December 6, 2024 - Tyson Anunda, a cybercafé operator, was arrested on Harambee Avenue in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) for allegedly inciting violence through the message displayed on his jersey, which read “MUST GO 27” on the back.

Anunda was charged with incitement to violence following his arrest and upon interrogation, he disclosed that he operates a cybercafé in Ngong.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) then escorted him to his premises, where they confiscated several items.

Among the seized items were two Dell desktop computers, two HP CPUs, two posters bearing the message “13 Reasons Why Ruto Must Go,” four power cables, and an Epson printer. These items are now part of the evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Anunda was later released from Central Police Station after posting a KSh10,000 cash bail.













