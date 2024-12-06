I am living in fear – GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA says as she accuses RUTO’s government of targeting GACHAGUA’s allies.





Friday, December 6, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has said she has been living in fear since the abduction of former Limuru MP, Peter Mwathi, last week.

Mwathi, a close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, was reportedly abducted by men believed to be Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers.

He was arrested in connection with the Limuru burial chaos where goons disrupted the funeral of Earnerst Ndungu that Gachagua had attended.

Kiambu County Senator, Karungo wa Thang’wa was summoned by DCI in connection with the chaos, and on Thursday, he presented himself accompanied by Wamuchomba.

Addressing the press outside DCI headquarters, Wamuchomba said they live in constant fear of abduction due to their strong support for the former deputy president.

"We are getting worried. The trends at which the police interfere with the political and even the religious process is very worrying. We are sleeping in fear; we are driving in fear.

"We are not even going to churches anymore because we are fearing we might be abducted along the way.

"It is time for us to speak because if we don't speak, things are not going well," Wamuchomba said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST