RAILA ODINGA’s daughter ROSEMARY finds love - Meet the high-flying corporate CEO she is dating! He once dated a Former powerful Cabinet Minister’s daughter (PHOTOs).





Thursday, December 26, 2024 - Former Airtel Africa’s Vice President for Corporate Communications Michael Okwiri is reportedly in love with Raila Odinga’s first-born daughter Rosemary Odinga.

Okwiri took to social media and shared a cute photo with Rosemary while wishing his followers a happy festive season.

Rosemary was all smiles as she posed for the photo with Okwiri.

Okwiri, who lives a flamboyant lifestyle thanks to his deep pockets, loves high society women and has never been officially married despite his advanced age and success in the corporate world.

At one time, he dated Debra Sanaipei, the daughter of former Heritage Minister, William Ole Ntimama and almost married her.

Debra, a former beauty queen is arguably the most famous Miss Tourism Kenya beauty the pageant has ever produced.





Okwiri was also previously linked to Caroline Ongeri, daughter of veteran Kisii politician Prof Sam Ongeri.

Okwiri has had a successful career in the corporate world, having worked with multinational companies.

See his photos below.



















The Kenyan DAILY POST.