Toxic Marriage: JOEY GITAU goes live on TikTok and cries for help after her husband returned home in the morning from a club and allegedly beat her up (VIDEO).





Thursday, December 26, 2024 - A lady called Joey Gitau took to TikTok Live to raise the alarm after her abusive husband arrived home in the morning from a club and reportedly beat her up.

She claims that he got mad after he hooted several times and called her to open the gate but she was asleep.

The violent man allegedly assaulted her when he got into the house, forcing her to run for her dear life.

He locked himself in the house with their 4-year-old son when she got out.

She later called the police and also informed her parents about the assault incident.

She claims it was the first time her husband was assaulting her but he is very toxic and a serial womanizer.

“I don’t care about his side chics but he shouldn’t beat me up,” she lamented.

Watch the video.

