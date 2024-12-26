See how a suspected rogue state agent who had been sent to abduct those printing and selling ‘Kasongo T-shirts’ in Ruiru exposed himself (PHOTO).





Thursday, December 26, 2024 - A rogue police officer, who is believed to be a member of the ruthless squad formed to abduct young Kenyans with dissenting voices, exposed himself while on a covert mission in Ruiru.

He reportedly went to a restaurant in Ruiru while dressed like a youth and asked a young guy who was wearing a T-shirt branded with ‘kasongo’ image where he had bought the T-shirt.

He claimed that he also wanted to buy the T-shirt.

Sensing something fishy, the guy told him he had bought the T-shirt from a hawker.

The suspected state agent ate chips and when he went to pay at the counter, he accidentally exposed handcuffs.

He wanted to know where the T-shirts were being printed and sold and abduct those behind the business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.