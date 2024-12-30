RAILA ODINGA denies that he is a beneficiary of Gen Z Protests - Reveals why he decided to work with RUTO.





Monday, December 30, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed allegations suggesting that he was among the beneficiaries of the Gen Z protests that swept across the country in June and July

Speaking on Friday, Raila termed the allegations as useless and that they are made up by the media.

“I am not a beneficiary of the Gen Z protests. These have been useless allegations made in the media. I've not benefited,” he told Citizen TV

He explained that President William Ruto wanted to form a broad-based government after he dissolved his cabinet and requested individuals from the opposition party, Azimio

Raila said he consulted his Azimio coalition partners, and while some people agreed to the idea, others refused, and that is when his party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), decided to second some of its members.

He further explained that no negotiations for a coalition were made and that members of the ODM in Cabinet were given the jobs on merit.

He insisted that while they relinquished the positions they held in the party hierarchy, they remain members of ODM to date.

“What happened is that President Ruto said he wanted to involve a larger society in governance and asked if we could give him people from our party, and I consulted other colleagues in the Azimio coalition, and some were ready and some were not, and then we basically seconded some of our people to the government to work, but it was not like forming a pact.

“It was not a coalition because we did not sit down and negotiate.

"These people were just hired on their merit and had to relinquish their positions in the party but remain members of the party,” Raila said.

