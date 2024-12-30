ICHUNG’WAH hints at plans to contest for the Deputy President seat as he endorses WETANGULA for the Presidency in the 2032 elections.

Monday, December 30, 2024 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah has announced his intention to contest for the Deputy President position after President William Ruto retires in 2032
Speaking in Bungoma County on Sunday, Ichung’wah, who also serves as the National Assembly Majority Leader, announced that he plans to be Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s running mate in the 2032 elections.
Ichung’wah suggested that
Wetang’ula would be a strong candidate to succeed President William Ruto after
completing his 10-year term.
"During the period in which
the honourable speaker served in the National Assembly, the only person who
seemed to be better than him was the late president, Mwai Kibaki,"
Ichung'wah said.
He urged Wetang’ula to
consider him as a running mate when he runs for the presidency.
Ichung’wah assured that he would serve the country effectively, emphasizing his commitment to addressing the needs of the entire nation rather than focusing solely on Mt. Kenya, to avoid the risk of being ousted from office
