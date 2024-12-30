I will support all government-sponsored legislation in parliament whether good or bad – ODM MP declares.





Monday, December 30, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has vowed to support all bills that will be tabled by President William Ruto's government in Parliament.

Speaking to an excited crowd over the weekend, Nyando MP Jared Odoyo Okelo vowed to back all government-sponsored legislation.

Telling off his possible critics, Okelo underscored a willingness to prioritize cooperation over partisanship, adding that he'll just "close his eyes."

“As an MP, we do so many things, including legislation and passing all the relevant laws that govern this country.

"So, moving forward, I want to support every piece of legislation that will come from the government.

"Whether they call me a sycophant, I don’t care. I want to close my eyes and support issues that shall be brought forth by the experts that we gave him," Okello told the crowd.

The Nyando MP attributed his newfound allegiance to Ruto’s decision to incorporate ODM leaders into his Cabinet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST