Princess of Wales, KATE MIDDLETON, returns to official duties after cancer treatment (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has returned to official duties after her cancer treatment.

She greeted the Emir of Qatar today as she carried out her most significant public engagement since starting cancer treatment.

Kate and her husband Prince William welcomed Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher, on behalf of King Charles III.

The Princess wore a coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and a hat by Sahar Millinery, with jewellery previously belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

On returning to royal duties, Kate will also take part in the official ceremony welcome on Horse Guards Parade and a carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace.

The Princess will later join the royal party for a private lunch at the palace and stay to view a display of priceless Qatari artefacts from the Royal Collection.

The only aspect of the day she will miss will be tonight’s glittering State Banquet.

A royal source described the announcement of Kate’s attendance as ‘good news’ as the Princess continues with her a slow and measured return to public life after the completion of her preventative chemotherapy treatment.

The Princess announced in March that she had embarked on a course of treatment after doctors found evidence of the disease after major abdominal surgery in January.

In September she revealed that this had now been completed but warned that it would take time and patience for her to return to full-time royal duties.

Now, today’s events mark the start of a busier week for Kate, who will be hosting her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday.

The Princess is expected to be joined at that event by her husband Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

But Camilla has pulled out of today’s welcome at Horse Guards Parade on doctor’s advice because she is still suffering from the ‘lingering’ side-effects of a ‘nasty viral chest infection’.

The 77-year-old royal, who fell ill a month ago, is said to be feeling particularly ‘fatigued’ but she will attend the lunch at Buckingham Palace and most elements of the State Banquet this evening.