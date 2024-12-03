Missing woman feared to have died is spotted alive after her father took his own life in grief over her disappearance







Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - A missing woman feared to have died after she vanished in the US has now been spotted on CCTV entering a country about 145 miles away.

Hannah Kobayashi, 30, mysteriously vanished three weeks ago (in November) during a layover at Los Angeles International Airport, where she was meant to board a connecting flight to New York.

She is said to have sent concerning texts to loved ones, who feared the worst.

And since then, her father, Ryan Kobayashi, took his own life after tirelessly searching for the woman.

However, now investigators claim security footage from the US-Mexico border near Tijuana, about 145 miles from Los Angeles, shows her between November 12 and 13, about a day after she disappeared and about 11 days before her dad ended his life.

Her family has yet to comment on the information indicating Hannah could have fled south for the Mexican border.





Sources, though, have said they do not suspect any foul play.

One even made a bold suggestion: "She's an adult and she can choose to be missing."

But concerns grew when Hannah didn't arrive in New York last month. The Hawaii native disappeared from the streets of downtown Los Angeles and her relatives suspected something sinister as they said at the time Hannah would never miss her flight intentionally.

She had earlier sent a friend a text message saying she had a "spiritual awakening" and was later seen in the company of a mystery man on November 11, days before the CCTV purportedly caught her in Mexico. Tijuana, home to around 1.2 million people, is a bustling coastal city, some 145 miles south from Los Angeles.

Speaking to Mail Online today, Hannah's worried sister Sydni told reporters of the latest development - but stressed this gives the family renewed hope.





She said: "We do remain hopeful and optimistic that the Los Angeles Police Department is doing everything in their power to assist us in locating Hannah.... Intuitively knowing her and being so close to her my entire life, I just know this is absolutely not like her."

Speaking on November 26, police in LA stressed they were sure Hannah intended to miss her connection.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said "the investigation determined that Hannah's missed connection was intentional."

"On November 15, our missing persons unit assumed investigative responsibility. Detectives have been diligently reviewing video surveillance and employing various investigative techniques to locate Hannah, while her family has continued their personal search efforts, he added.