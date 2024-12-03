Girl, 8, stabbed to death after 'trying to protect mum from house intruder'







Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - An eight-year-old schoolgirl has d!ed after trying to protect her mum from a late-night knife attack, it is believed.

Malikika Al Katib, 8, was reportedly stabbed when she rushed downstairs to intervene after realising her mother was being attacked with a knife at their home in New Ross, Co Wexford, Ireland, late on Sunday night, Dec. 1, The Irish Mirror reports.

The attacker then turned the weapon on the little girl and stabbed her at least twice.

A source said: “She realised her mum was being attacked and went to try to help her as much as a young child can."

Malikika sustained serious injuries at the family home on William Street before paramedics raced to the scene and fought to save her life.

The girl was then rushed to University Hospital Waterford – where she tragically d!ed on Monday morning, Dec. 2.

Sources told how the horror attack broke out at around 11.45pm on Sunday night.

Gardai from the Armed Support Unit rushed to the scene and found Malikika, her mother, Alisha Al Katib, 31, and the man injured. All three were taken to University Hospital Waterford, where Malikika later d!ed. Sources say her mum is expected to make a full recovery.

New Ross Educate Together National School, where Malikika attended, declared a critical incident with help from health experts.

Principal Theresa White said: “We learned this morning of the death of a student who attends our school. This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with family and friends.

“The school has implemented our Critical Incident Management Plan and we are in receipt of support from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS). They have been with us all day supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist students at this time.





“Our teachers are helping students to deal with this tragic event. We will be sharing information with parents today around how they can support their children at this difficult time. We would ask you to respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Detectives from the Garda Technical Bureau were on scene into Monday evening where a cordon remains in place.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a girl following a fatal assault at a domestic residence in New Ross, Co. Wexford on Sunday, 1st December, 2024. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 11.45pm.

“The girl was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment. She passed away from her injuries in the early hours of this morning. A woman and man (30s) are receiving treatment at University Hospital Wexford. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The scene remains preserved for forensic examination.

“The Coroner has been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested to assist in the investigation. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled. A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at New Ross Garda Station."