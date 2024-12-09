Here’s the video that Mulot fraudster ELVIS CHEPKOSA posted on Tiktok on the day he was abducted by armed masked men at Mai Mahiu - He has been targeting financial institutions.





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - A suspected fraudster identified as Elvis Chepkosa was reportedly abducted by masked men in civilian clothes alongside his friend, who is also believed to be a fraudster.

Elvis left Nairobi for Bomet on Thursday and on their way, his vehicle was shot at by armed and the tires ravaged.

The armed men believed to be DCI officers got out of their car and forced Elvis and his friend out of their vehicle, tied them up with ropes, and bundled them into their car.

The abductors fired shots into the air to scare off the public and prevent anyone from interfering while carrying out the abduction.

Below is the video that Elvis posted on Tiktok the day he wa abducted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.