Popular Kenyan socialite stranded in Turkey after her passport was blocked for allegedly trafficking ladies to do dirty jobs - She cannot return to the country.





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Popular Kenyan socialite Bridget Achieng has disclosed why she is not able to return to Kenya, almost 4 years after landing in Turkey for ‘business’.

Speaking on Tiktok Live, the mother of one said her passport has been blocked.

"I cannot enter Kenya because my passport is blocked, I am stuck in Turkey. If I enter Kenya I will be arrested.

"It's not like I cannot go to Dubai or anywhere else. But I am like why waste time instead of making sure I follow up this case and go pick my son and go to a better country?’’ she lamented.

In 2022, the former Nairobi Diaries actress was linked to cases of human trafficking in Turkey.

She was alleged to have lured several Kenyan ladies to the Middle Eastern country promising jobs, only for them to end up being trafficked for ‘dirty jobs’ by notorious cartels.

The case is still in court and for this reason, her passport has been blocked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.