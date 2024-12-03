MAGUNAS supermarket staff speaks out against toxic working environment – Where is ATWOLI?





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - A whistleblower who identifies as a current employee at Magunas Supermarket has come forward with grave accusations against the company, claiming widespread exploitation and oppressive working conditions.

The source, who has requested to remain anonymous, described a toxic workplace environment that severely affects employees' well-being and livelihoods.



According to the whistleblower, a general worker at Magunas earns a base salary of Ksh 18,000, but after various deductions, the take-home pay can be as low as Ksh 10,000.



The salary is also reportedly delayed, sometimes extending to the 7th of the following month, making it difficult for employees to meet basic needs such as rent, transport, and food.



The whistleblower also claims that if any products, such as sugar or bread, spoil, the cost of these losses is directly deducted from employees’ salaries.



The company's culture is highly demotivating, with workers constantly on edge, fearing sudden termination by the management.



The source also revealed that employees are not allowed to accept any form of gifts, including tips, from customers.



Any such gifts must be handed over to the company, supposedly for "profit."



In response to these claims, there is concern that Magunas continues to recruit new staff to replace those who leave due to the harsh working conditions.



This creates a cycle of exploitation, with vulnerable workers being hired under the promise of employment, only to be subjected to similar mistreatment.



The whistleblower’s statement paints a disturbing picture of what they describe as “oppression at its worst,” and calls for urgent attention to address the toxic work culture and ensure fair treatment of employees within the supermarket chain.



"Hey Cyprian. I'm here to talk about the oppression at Magunas Supermarket, I'm a worker there so please hide my ID.



About salaries, a general Magunas worker will earn 18,000, but after deductions are made, the same worker receives as low as 10,000, which could go to date 7 of the following month... Salaries are never on time and will never cater for your rent, transport, or food.

About variances, it's true, if sugar, bread, or other commodities get spoiled, the equivalent of the amount is deducted from the worker's salary, and dare ask about it, you will be sacked instantly.

This is why there's always massive recruitment at Magunas headquarters, looking for other desperate individuals to take through the same oppression.



Magunas is an example of toxic working space, with the workers always feeling demotivated and on the lookout in case the MD walks in and you get fired instantly for nothing.



If you're gifted anything by a customer, you're supposed to direct it to the shop for more profits; you cannot accept any form of gifts from the customer, including even tips.

Something needs to be done on this enterprise because it's oppression at its worst."

