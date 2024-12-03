Kenya is our home - President RUTO urges Gen Zs not to disparage their country and be patriotic citizens





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - President William Ruto has called on Kenyan youths to understand that they can never look down upon their country.

Speaking in Manyani during the passing-out parade of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Rangers on Tuesday, Ruto said that Kenya is their home and they must defend it together.

He went on to say that they must exercise patriotism before anything else and at all times.

The President said that it is up to the youth to defend the country by not allowing a few individuals to tarnish the country’s good name.

“We must, as the people of Kenya know first and foremost, that as patriotic Kenyans we must stand up for Kenya.

"We must defend our country. We must never allow negative elements to scorn our country, demean our country, and spread negative messages about our country.

“Kenya is our home and we must defend this country together and I'm asking the young people of our nation to understand that you can never despise your motherland. We must always stand up for Kenya,” Ruto said.

He noted that he is very happy to have youths who are willing to stand up and defend the country no matter what.

He urged parents of the new Rangers to accord them all the support they need to succeed in their new roles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST