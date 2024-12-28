Pizza delivery woman stabs pregnant customer 14 times in front of young child because she didn’t like her tip







Friday, December 27, 2024 - A Florida pizza delivery worker was angry over a $2 tip she got from a pregnant customer that she stabbed the woman fourteen times, according to police.

Brianna Alvelo, 22, got angry on Sunday, Dec. 22, after dropping off a pie at the Riviera Motel in Kissimmee when the customer gave her a ‘’stingy tip.''

She later returned with a friend and stabbed the woman, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release posted on Facebook.

“Alvelo, who was armed with a knife, began attacking one of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. “The victim was stabbed multiple times, and items were taken from within the room.”

The victim was with her boyfriend and her 5-year-old daughter at the motel celebrating a birthday at the time, NBC News said. The victim gave Alvelo a $50 bill for the $33 order, but when Alvelo couldn’t come up with change for the large bill the woman dug into her pocket and gave her just $2, the outlet said.

Security camera footage caught Alvelo’s red Toyota pulling into the parking lot for the delivery around 10 p.m. Sunday — and returning about 90 minutes later with her masked companion.

According to police records reviewed by NBC, the victim tried to shield her young daughter from the armed intruders and was hit in the back by the pair.





The woman then “threw her daughter onto the bed and attempted to pick up her phone,” only to have Alvelo smash it. Alvelo then allegedly stabbed the victim 14 times before her gun-wielding accomplice yelled for them to flee, NBC said.

The two took off, while police were summoned and the victim was rushed to a local hospital and listed in stable condition. While being treated the woman learned she was pregnant.

The following day, cops tracked down Alvelo, although her friend, who police said was carrying a gun, remains unidentified and on the loose.

Alvelo was charged with attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, assault and kidnapping, according to sheriff’s department records.

“She was booked into the Osceola County Jail and has no bond,” police said. “This was an isolated incident at this address, and the matter remains under investigation.”

In a statement, the owners of Marco’s Pizza, where Alvelo worked apologized for the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred,” said the statement, obtained by WKMG-TV News this week. “The local owner and his team are fully cooperating with local authorities, who have launched an investigation into the matter.

“The safety and well-being of customers and team members are always our top priority, and we are taking this incident very seriously.”