Pizza delivery woman stabs pregnant customer 14 times in front of young child because she didn’t like her tip

Friday, December 27, 2024 - A Florida pizza delivery worker was angry over a $2 tip she got from a pregnant customer that she stabbed the woman fourteen times, according to police.
Brianna Alvelo, 22, got angry on Sunday, Dec. 22, after
dropping off a pie at the Riviera Motel in Kissimmee when the customer gave her
a ‘’stingy tip.''
She later returned with a friend and stabbed the woman, the
Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release posted on
Facebook.
“Alvelo, who was armed with a knife, began attacking one of
the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. “The victim was stabbed multiple
times, and items were taken from within the room.”
The victim was with her boyfriend and her 5-year-old
daughter at the motel celebrating a birthday at the time, NBC News
said. The victim gave Alvelo a $50 bill for the $33 order, but when Alvelo
couldn’t come up with change for the large bill the woman dug into her pocket
and gave her just $2, the outlet said.
Security camera footage caught Alvelo’s red Toyota pulling
into the parking lot for the delivery around 10 p.m. Sunday — and returning
about 90 minutes later with her masked companion.
According to police records reviewed by NBC, the victim tried to shield her young daughter from the armed intruders and was hit in the back by the pair.
The woman then “threw her daughter onto the bed and
attempted to pick up her phone,” only to have Alvelo smash it. Alvelo
then allegedly stabbed the victim 14 times before her gun-wielding accomplice
yelled for them to flee, NBC said.
The two took off, while police were summoned
and the victim was rushed to a local hospital and listed in
stable condition. While being treated the woman learned she was pregnant.
The following day, cops tracked down Alvelo, although her friend, who police said was carrying a gun, remains unidentified and on the loose.
Alvelo was charged with attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, assault
and kidnapping, according to sheriff’s department records.
“She was booked into the Osceola County Jail and has no
bond,” police said. “This was an isolated incident at this address, and the
matter remains under investigation.”
In a statement, the owners of Marco’s Pizza, where Alvelo
worked apologized for the incident.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that
occurred,” said the statement, obtained by WKMG-TV News this week.
“The local owner and his team are fully cooperating with local authorities, who
have launched an investigation into the matter.
“The safety and well-being of customers and team members are
always our top priority, and we are taking this incident very seriously.”
