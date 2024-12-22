22-year-old South African woman shot dead by her police officer boyfriend on Christmas Day







Friday, December 27, 2024 - A 22-year-old woman, Chesnay Patricia Keppler, was shot dead by her police officer boyfriend, Mandla Goodman Buthelezi in South Africa.

Chesnay who worked as a Crime Prevention Warden, was k!lled on Christmas Day, 25 December 2024 in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

It is reported that the boyfriend visited Chesnay at her home. When she refused to leave with him, he allegedly started abusing her, trying to force her into a vehicle.

Her friends intervened, allowing Chesnay to run to the house and lock herself inside.

The boyfriend then allegedly went to his police vehicle to retrieve his firearm, returned to the house, and fired multiple shots through the kitchen window, hitting Chesnay.

He fled the scene afterwards but was arrested.

Chesnay was rushed to the hospital but was tragically declared d3ad on arrival.

It is alleged that the boyfriend had been abusive to Chesnay before this horrific incident.