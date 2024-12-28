Judge rules JAY-Z's accuser can remain anonymous

Friday, December 27, 2024 - A New York has ruled that the woman accusing Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of r@ping her at age 13 can proceed anonymously in her lawsuit against the rap moguls.
In her written order, Judge Analisa Torres also chastised
the lawyer representing Jay-Z for what she described as his combative motions
and “inflammatory language” against the plaintiff's lawyer, calling them
inappropriate.
The Manhattan jurist said the woman can proceed anonymously
at this early stage of the litigation, but she may be required to reveal her
identity at a later date if the case proceeds. That would allow defence lawyers
to collect facts necessary to prepare for trial. Torres also cited “substantial
interest” from the public.
In her lawsuit, the woman who says she was raped at 13
identifies herself as “Jane Doe.”
She said she was living in Rochester in 2000 when she made
her way to New York City and befriended a limousine driver who drove her to an
after-party for the MTV Music Awards, where she says she was eventually
attacked by Jay-Z and Combs.
Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Jay-Z, asked the judge to dismiss
the entertainer from the woman's lawsuit and he requested a hearing on the case
for the day after he made his requests in writing on 18 December.
Citing an interview the plaintiff did on NBC-TV, Spiro wrote
that the broadcast revealed “glaring inconsistencies and outright
impossibilities” in the plaintiff's story. For one thing, the woman said she
travelled for five hours from Rochester to watch the music awards show on a
jumbotron outside the VMA even though permits and pictures show there was no
jumbotron at the event.
Spiro also noted that the woman's father has said he does
not recall driving from Rochester to pick his daughter up in New York City, as
she says he did.
The woman has admitted inconsistencies in her story.
Torres wrote in her order Thursday that Spiro, who has been
on the case less than three weeks, has submitted a “litany of letters and
motions attempting to impugn the character of Plaintiff's lawyer, many of them
expounding on the purported ‘urgency’ of this case.”
Referring to Jay-Z by his legal last name, the judge added:
“Carter’s lawyer’s relentless filing of combative motions containing
inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of
judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client. The Court will
not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it.”
Combs remains jailed in New York awaiting a criminal
trial on federal s3x trafficking charges. He also faces a wave of s3xual
assault lawsuits, many of which were filed by the plaintiff's lawyer, Tony
Buzbee, a Texas attorney who says his firm represents more than 150 people,
both men and women, who allege sexual abuse and exploitation by Combs.
The lawsuits allege many individuals were abused at parties
in New York, California, and Florida after receiving drug-laced drinks.
Combs’ lawyers have dismissed Buzbee’s lawsuits as
“shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who
fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr.
Combs.” Jay-Z has said in a statement that Buzbee is trying to blackmail
him to settle the Alabama woman's allegations.
0 Comments