ICHUNG’WAH reveals why he advised RUTO to reach out to former President UHURU KENYATTA.





Thursday, December 12, 2024 - Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has revealed that he advised President William Ruto to reach out to former President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of efforts to unite the country.

In an interview on Wednesday, Ichung’wah, who is also the National Assembly Majority Leader, shared that he had advised Ruto to engage with Kenyatta in the spirit of national unity and reconciliation.

"I had a very candid engagement with the president and I asked him to also reach out to our former president and let's engage.

"Okay, because I can see where you are going. I feel it and I see the confidence that you have when I share that confidence," Ichung’wah stated.

Ichung’wah, who once served under Kenyatta reflected on their past relationship.

However, Ichung’wah disclosed that their relationship with Kenyatta soured after 2018, though he chose not to delve into the details.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta was my president for 10 years, I worked under him as a first-time MP.

"Under his mentorship and that of then-deputy president William Ruto. Grew a friendship with the deputy president and worked with him over the years.

"Beyond 2018 broke ranks with President Kenyatta for reasons that I don't want to discuss here.

"Uh, and that was it...we went to campaigns, and we won, and that was it for me," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST