Friday, December 6, 2024 - The family of Shaltuti Shaban is appealing to members of the public to help them in locating his whereabouts after he went missing under mysterious circumstances.

Shaban was last seen boarding a cab on Sunday before he went missing.

Efforts to reach out to him on the phone have been futile, leaving his family distressed.

His photos have been circulated on social media as his family desperately searches for him.

















