SABINA CHEGE urges Kenyans to stop complaining and give President RUTO time to work.





Friday, December 6, 2024 - Nominated Jubilee Party MP, Sabina Chege, has urged Kenyans to give President William Ruto more time to implement his manifesto and revive the economy.

Speaking after meeting with top officials of the former ruling party on Thursday, Chege said the development would only be realized if there is a collaboration between the people and their leaders.

"We have done a lot of politicking and a lot of criticism this year, which is okay, but the time has come for us to focus on projects that can help our people," said Chege.

She appealed to the people of Mt Kenya to support President William Ruto's government and allow him to complete pending projects in the region.

Sabina insisted that the electorate must support the government and the grassroots leaders for development.

"I want to ask Kenyans to give elected leaders and the current government a chance to continue working," she added.

