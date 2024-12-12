Panic as IMF sets the date to officially begin investigating corrupt officials in RUTO’s Government – Look!





Thursday, December 12, 2024 – Corrupt officials in President William Ruto’s government have every reason to be worried.

This is after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it will begin to investigate how corruption is sapping Kenya’s public finances starting early next year.

Speaking during a visit to Kenya, where he met senior government officials, including Ruto, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, and Central Bank Governor Kamau Thugge, IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke stated that the Fund would send a team to carry out what he described as a “governance diagnostic.”

Clarke said the mission team will engage a diverse range of stakeholders to identify governance shortcomings within Ruto’s administration and suggest possible improvements.

“It will allow a road map to emerge, a road map of reforms that can be incorporated over time with a view of improving governance outcomes in Kenya,” the IMF Managing Director noted.

He reiterated that the IMF viewed governance issues as being of great significance, adding that if such are not taken care of, they could have profound effects on the country’s macroeconomic outcomes.

While responding to criticism over the IMF’s engagement with Kenya, Clarke distanced the Fund’s involvement in the country's rigorous tax regime saying the IMF’s role was only to offer advice for the government to make informed decisions.

On October 3, Ruto’s government wrote to the IMF requesting an assessment of corruption and governance issues.

Ruto’s administration has in recent years faced criticism for failing to deal with corruption. In 2024, Kenya was ranked 126 out of 180 in Transparency International’s Global Corruption Perceptions Index.

