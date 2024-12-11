Drop all the IEBC cases – RUTO’s UDA now begs RAILA’s Azimio as IEBC reconstitution crisis deepens





Thursday, December 12, 2024 – President William Ruto’s UDA has appealed to members of the Azimio Coalition to withdraw a litigation case barring the reconstitution of the Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a statement, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar stated that the ruling party had nothing to do with the delay in the process.

“Mischievously, there has been an attempt to apportion blame on the Government for the delays in the constitution of the IEBC, which cannot be further from the truth,” part of the statement read.

The party further explained that the delay was due to an injunction by the Kiambu Law Courts that stopped the appointment of the panel meant to recruit the members of the commission.

The statement further excluded UDA and Ruto’s government from any court proceedings, stating that they had complied with all requirements to ensure the speedy constitution of the IEBC.

“We call upon the litigants in the referenced case, who are members of the Azimio coalition, to withdraw their case to enable the process to be completed,” the statement read.

“We also implore upon the Judiciary to consider the possibility that the need for the constitution of the IEBC far much outweighs any grievances of any person that may be prejudiced in the formation of the recruitment panel.”

To further back their eagerness to reconstitute the IEBC, they stated that they looked forward to winning the by-elections in different wards and constituencies that have become vacant in the past two years.

The conversation was revisited when Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola urged the government to reconstitute the IEBC 'Now' birthing a renewed call by Kenyans online to #AppointIEBCNow.

