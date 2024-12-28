Final words spoken by pilot of doomed Azerbaijan Airlines plane before it crashed and killed dozens on board

Friday, December 27, 2024 - The haunting final words spoken by the pilot of the doomed Azerbaijan Airlines plane before the plane went down have been revealed.
The plane crashed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and evidence was
piling up today that Russian air defences hit the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger
plane which crashed killing 38 people.
The Embraer jet was likely wrongly targeted as a
suspected Ukrainian drone by a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile shot from the
Naursky district of Chechnya.
The apparent shrapnel damage to the aircraft - seen on the
intact rear section of the doomed aircraft at Aktau in Kazakhstan - is
consistent with such a strike. So are the accounts of surviving passengers who
spoke of an explosion outside the plane.
At the time the plane had been seeking to land as scheduled
in Grozny in Chechnya, a Russian region headed by close Vladimir
Putin warlord, Ramzan Kadyrov, which has been under regular attacks
from Ukraine in recent weeks. It is Kadyrov’s forces who are
suspected of firing a Pantsir-S1 at the plane.
A partial text release of the alleged communications between
the pilots and air traffic control indicates a catastrophic event that the crew
wrongly assumed to be a collision with a flock of birds.
Struggling to control the plane with 67 people on board, the
pilots help to go to several different airports in three
countries, Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
At 8:12 a.m., the crew reported “both GPS lost” on the
Embraer E190AR, and sought help with “vectoring” to head back to the take-off
airport Baku, evidently after the sudden closure of Grozny airport.
At 8:16, one of the pilots said: “We have control failure,
bird strike in the cockpit. Bird strike in the cockpit (inaudible)…”
Ground control replied: “AXY8243 I understand you, what kind
of help do you need?”
The captain indicated he was seeking to return to his home
airport Baku. But at 8:17, the pilot announced he was “heading to Mineralnye
Vody” - an airport in southern Russia.
Ground control tells him to “perform left orbit” - but the
flight deck replies: “I can't execute, control is lost.” At 8:19, one of the
pilots states: “I can't maintain 150, we have high pressure in the cabin.”
Ground control reply: “AXY8243 understood you.”
One minute later, at 8:20, the flight’s scheduled arrival
time, the pilot says: “Left 360, my plane is losing control.”
At 8:21, according to the leaked transcript, the crew
decided instead to make for Makhachkala, a Russian airport on the Caspian Sea.
At 8:22, the crew reported: “Now the hydraulics have
failed.”
Two minutes later, the pilot appears to deny he has declared
a “distress” on board and tells ground control: “The board [plane] is in
order.” But the air traffic controller then cannot properly hear the crew.
“You are very hard to hear…. tell me your altitude.” The
plane later disappeared from radar for 37 minutes before reappearing as it
sought to land in Aktau.
Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU - close to the security
services - said air defence teams loyal to Chechen leader Kadyrov in Naursky
district likely attacked the plane.
“The pilot mistook the strong blow to the plane for a
collision with a flock of birds.” Said the channel.
“In reality, the damage indicates that, most likely, a
missile fired by air defence systems exploded near the plane. According to the
materials we have obtained, that very strike occurred approximately 18
kilometres [11 miles] north, northwest of the airport in Grozny, over the
Naursky district at an altitude of 2,400 metres [7,875ft].”
The channel reported: “According to information from open
sources, several military units are located in this area, including those with
air defence systems…It is known that after the recent [Ukrainian] UAV attacks,
several Pantsirs were also deployed in Chechnya.”
It was reported today that Kazakhstan has refused Russia
permission to join the investigation examining the crash. Azerbaijan was also
refused.
“This way we will have all the facts, the black box and the
evidence,” said a member of the Kazakhstan investigation commission.
Independent investigative journalists from the Volya Telegram channel said the
drone left coincided in Grozny with the plane’s expected arrival.
“The Pantsirs began shooting down everything that was in the
air at that moment. Grozny airport was closed for flights….
“But the passenger plane was already landing, which [air
traffic control] prohibited at the last moment. The crew, according to the
passengers, made two more attempts to land, after the last of which something
exploded near the plane.
“The damaged Embraer was prohibited from landing in Grozny
and tried to reach the airport in Aktau, Kazakhstan, but crashed nearby. The
crew did everything possible not to crash the plane, but to land it.”
The outlet made clear that “Traces of shrapnel damage are
visible on the fuselage and vertical stabiliser (keel)” of the jet. The closure
of airports due to drone or missile threats is called a “carpet plan” in
Russia.
“Everyone switched on the mode which can be described as
‘Work according to the instructions’. The instructions don’t say to turn on
your brain’.”
The outlet said: “Russian propagandists are trying to spread
the version that the plane collided with a Ukrainian drone.”
But this is implausible.
“A collision with an attack UAV would not have left shrapnel
holes in a civilian airliner, but would have led to the destruction and fall of
the aircraft immediately after the impact. Drones do not explode near the
target, they explode upon impact with the target.”
A special aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has
flown nine Russians, including one child, injured in yesterday's plane crash to
Moscow for treatment.
By this morning, war fanatic Kadyrov had not spoken about
the horrific plane crash from which there were 29 survivors.
His nephew Khamzat Kadyrov, secretary of the Chechen
Security Council, wrote on his Instagram that “everything was shot
down” and published a video in which a drone is seen exploding.
