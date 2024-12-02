On The Run - Multiple PHOTOs of the lady who stabbed her college boyfriend 3 days before his graduation





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Police have launched a manhunt for a lady who reportedly stabbed her college boyfriend to death and fled.

Benedict Kiptoo, a Kenya Medical Training College student in Kitale, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend just before his graduation.

Reports suggest the couple had been cohabiting, and the woman had recently suspected him of cheating.

Kiptoo got home late at night on Sunday, leading to an altercation.

She picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed him before fleeing.

Her photos have been widely shared on social media as police pursue her.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.