SHA is a big scam! GACHAGUA now reveals how RUTO and his minions pocketed billions through the new health scheme





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticized the new health scheme, the Social Health Authority (SHA), which manages the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Gachagua claimed that SHA is a big scam created by President William Ruto to steal from Kenyans.

Gachagua clarified that he did not want to associate himself with projects marred with controversies and graft claims such as SHA, suggesting this led to his fallout with Ruto.

“I defended everything that was above board. Registration of farmers for fertiliser programme, I defended, I worked on it, coffee reforms I defended, tea reforms I defended… anything that was above board.”

“But issues of corruption, issues of theft of public funds, I could not go and defend,” Gachagua stated.

While defending his decision, the former DP claimed Ruto hurried to implement SHA because he was targeting the Sh104 billion that they put up to run the system instead of upgrading the NHIF system which would have cost less than a billion.

“If something is good, people should be rushing to register,” he criticised SHA, adding that Ksh104 billion spent on the programme was daylight robbery.

