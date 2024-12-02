BIBIRIONI MCA CHRISTOPHER IRERI fighting for his life in hospital after being abducted by suspected state agents during Limuru burial Chaos





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Bibirioni MCA Christopher Ireri is still in a coma after he was abducted last Thursday during a chaotic burial in Limuru attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This was revealed by Gachagua who said the MCA was dumped at Kinale Forest after being taken in circles.

"Officers of the DCI in the notorious Subaru cars that are unmarked abducted, in clear view of everybody, Peter Mwathi (former Limuru MP) and the MCA of Bibirioni. Peter Mwathi was taken around in circles for 8 hours before he was dumped along Bypass.

"The MCA for Bibirioni who had spoken very strongly was taken around and abandoned in Kinale Forest where he was picked and he is now in hospital in a coma," he said.

During the interview with NTV, Gachagua also accused Limuru MP John Kiragu of planning the attack at the Limuru funeral where the two politicians were abducted.

The former DP said the same people who attacked him and his team were seen in a video escorting the MP to safety.

"People who were captured on video attacking the second deputy president on the same occasion are seen escorting the MP of the area to safety. You don't need rocket science to connect the dots," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST