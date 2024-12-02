BIBIRIONI MCA CHRISTOPHER IRERI fighting for his life in hospital after being abducted by suspected state agents during Limuru burial Chaos

Monday, December 2, 2024 - Bibirioni MCA Christopher Ireri is still in a coma after he was abducted last Thursday during a chaotic burial in Limuru attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
This was revealed by Gachagua
who said the MCA was dumped at Kinale Forest after being taken in circles.
"Officers of the DCI in the
notorious Subaru cars that are unmarked abducted, in clear view of everybody,
Peter Mwathi (former Limuru MP) and the MCA of Bibirioni. Peter Mwathi was
taken around in circles for 8 hours before he was dumped along Bypass.
"The MCA for Bibirioni who
had spoken very strongly was taken around and abandoned in Kinale Forest where
he was picked and he is now in hospital in a coma," he said.
During the interview with NTV,
Gachagua also accused Limuru MP John Kiragu of planning the attack at the
Limuru funeral where the two politicians were abducted.
The former DP said the same
people who attacked him and his team were seen in a video escorting the MP to
safety.
"People who were captured
on video attacking the second deputy president on the same occasion are seen
escorting the MP of the area to safety. You don't need rocket science to
connect the dots," he said.
