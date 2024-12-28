“No pounds, no sugar gates” - BOBRISKY shares 2025 relationship rules for LADIES







Friday, December 27, 2024 – As everyone prepares to enter into the new year, crossdresser, Bobrisky, has shared a new relationship advice for ladies.

In a live TikTok session he had, Bobrisky said women need to start charging men in foreign currency before they share their ‘sugar gates’ with the men.

He further said ladies who are charging men in dollars in 2024, should start charging men in pounds in 2025.

According to him, men cannot do without women hence, should be made to pay for services rendered.

Watch the video below