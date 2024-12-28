If I find out my husband had a DNA test done after I just pushed a baby out, I'm leaving with my child and serving divorce papers - LADY says







Friday, December 27, 2024 - A lady called Oluwatofarati has said she will leave with her baby and file for divorce if she finds out that her husband conducted a DNA test on their child.

She stated this on Friday while commenting on a post by one Ekene, who shared a video cradling his newborn daughter and captioned it, “DNA done. Baby girl is mine” after he was called out for saying his baby doesn't require a paternity test.

Ekene had over the years advised men to conduct DNA tests on their children immediately after birth.

Reacting to the post, Oluwatofarati wrote:

“If I find out my husband had a DNA test done after I just pushed a baby out, immediately I leave the hospital. I 'm leaving with my child and serving divorce papers."