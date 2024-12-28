If you love yourself and don't want to be neglected and lonely in your old age, marry two or more wives - LADY advises men







Friday, December 27, 2024 – A lady called Aisha Lawal has advised men who love themselves to marry two or more wives if they want to be lonely and neglected in their old age.

“If you love your wife dearly and you don't want to hurt her feelings, marry only one wife. But if you love yourself and you don't want to be neglected and lonely in your old age, marry two or more wives (if you have the financial and emotional capacity to manage it well),” she wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Till this moment, the advantages of Polygamy supersedes its disadvantages no matter the angle you are coming from. Polygamy remains one of the best gifts of Allah to men!”