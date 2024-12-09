DP KITHURE KINDIKI now reveals why he no longer attends the same church service with RUTO the way GACHAGUA used to

Monday, December 9, 2024 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki sought to explain why he rarely attends the same church service with his boss, President William Ruto, the way his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua used to.
Speaking at a thanksgiving
service at Friends Church (Quakers) in Navakholo Constituency, Kakamega County,
Kindiki explained that as the executive, they decided to interact with the people
through different visits.
Therefore, attending the same
services would inhibit their reach to address the masses.
“We have decided to divide
ourselves into various groups so that we can reach as many parts as possible.
That’s why you can see there is a place where President Ruto is
visiting today,” he explained.
Kindiki has adopted his boss’
routine of visiting church services every other Sunday. However, the duo on
rare occasions visit the same church together.
In his explanation, Kindiki
noted that the separate visits by senior government officials are aimed at
taking development to all the corners of the country.
“We do this so that the
government can ensure inclusion of all Kenyans. If we all stay together in one
place, the speed of development will be slow,” Kindiki stated.
The former cabinet secretary for
Interior told Kenyans they should not be worried if they see various officials
making separate visits, as it is their strategy to interact with the people.
