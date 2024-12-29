MUTAHI NGUNYI gives reasons why GACHAGUA should be arrested over the ongoing abductions of young people in the country





Saturday, December 29, 2024 - Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has outlined reasons why the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, should arrest former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the ongoing abductions of the young people in the country.

Commenting on social media on Saturday, Ngunyi stated that Gachagua is the main suspect in the abductions of young people in the country, citing his repeated admissions of deep ties with the deep state and the fact that, after his impeachment, he hired ex-military personnel for security.

“QUESTION: What if Gachagua is behind the Abductions?

"The man TOLD us he has connections with the DEEP state.

"And that he is being guarded by Ex-Military men.

"Who BENEFITS from this disaster?

"IG Kanja should ARREST and INVESTIGATE Gachagua.

"It is that SIMPLE. And I could be WRONG,” Ngunyi wrote on X

