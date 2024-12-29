MWENGI MUTUSE reveals how President RUTO rewarded him for ensuring GACHAGUA was impeached.





Sunday, December 29, 2024 - Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse, has claimed that President William Ruto rewarded him handsomely after he oversaw the impeachment of his former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an exclusive interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, Mutuse said Ruto was very happy when Gachagua was impeached despite saying he was not involved in the process.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap lawmaker further said Ruto promised him to reward him from road projects to state appointments and hiring teachers and other workers from the region he represents.

He said the Kenya Kwanza government agreed to tarmac Emali-Ukia road, which cuts across Makueni County.

Tarmacking of the 45-kilometer road, which the MP said was set to begin in February 2025, would be the first new road project by the Ruto administration in the county.

