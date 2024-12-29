Here is GACHAGUA’s message to RUTO after goons disrupted his event in Nyandarua on Saturday





Sunday, December 29, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a statement to President William Ruto’s administration after goons disrupted his event in Nyandarua County on Saturday

Gachagua was attending a thanksgiving prayer service in Shamata when armed goons disrupted the event by throwing a tear gas canister at the dais, where he was seated alongside other leaders and members of the clergy.

"Without any provocation whatsoever, a uniformed inspector of police gave a teargas canister to an officer in plain clothes to throw into a VIP tent, causing panic and commotion. This was despite the fact that prayers were peaceful and everyone was calm," Gachagua said in a statement.

The former deputy president thanked the people of Shamata for taking charge of the meeting, escorting the attackers out, and ensuring the safety of the women and children present at the event.

"I want to acknowledge the resilience and courage of everyone who attended this event for ensuring that despite this attack by the police, the prayers continued to their focal conclusion," Gachagua added.

He further blasted the National Police Service, which he says is already disgraced for carrying out illegal abductions.

Gachagua also aimed a dig at President William Ruto, telling him that intimidation won't stop Kenyan people from criticising the government.

"To President Ruto, no amount of intimidation or violence will stop Kenyan people from criticizing you, demanding good governance and accountability, or asking you to respect democracy and the rule of law,” he said.

