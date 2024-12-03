CHRIS ROCK to host last episodes of Saturday night live in 2024, 30 years after last hosting







Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - Popular American comedy sit-com, “Saturday Night Live” is enlisting some of the show’s biggest alums to host the last few shows of the year.

On Monday, the long-running sketch show announced that comedian Chris Rock will return to Studio 8H to host the December 14 episode, marking his fourth time hosting. Rock was a cast member between 1990 and 1993.

They also announced that Pop singer Gracie Abrams will make her “SNL” debut in the same episode as the musical guest while Martin Short is set to host for the sixth time on the December 21 episode, with Hozier returning as the musical guest.

Short has previously hosted “SNL” five times, three as an individual. In 2022, he co-hosted an episode with his “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Steve Martin, and in 1986, he hosted alongside Martin and Chevy Chase.

Short was had a one-year stint as a cast member between 1984 and 1985, according to NBC.

‘‘SNL” kicked off its 50th season on Sept. 28 with host Jean Smart and musical guest Jelly Roll. That episode drew 5.3 million viewers in the Nielsen live+same day ratings, marking the most viewers for an “SNL” season premiere since 2020