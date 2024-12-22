MERU people won’t be political doormats anymore – KIRAITU MURUNGI fumes over President RUTO’s Cabinet reshuffle.





Sunday, December 22, 2024 - Former Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi has accused President William Ruto of ignoring the Meru community during the recent Cabinet reshuffle

During the reshuffle, President Ruto nominated Lee Kinyanjui as the Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe as the Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary, and William Kabogo as the ICT Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking about Ruto's reshuffle, Kiraitu said the president has forgotten Meru despite its significant contribution to his vote basket.

He said he was saddened that in the past two major Cabinet reorganizations, no one from his county was considered even for a junior position.

He expressed worries about Meru being dislodged out of the government by other regions that did not offer significant support to the president.

"Our problem is that how come Meru has disappeared from Kenya's national and political maps?

"We are number four in providing a multitude of votes for any government.

"Our people are not happy. They say that no minister was appointed in Meru, but why not give them even an ambassador? We are saying the Meru people are tired of being taken for granted.

"We won't be political doormats anymore. We want to be treated equally like other ethnic blocs because we have a right to be in this country just like the others," said Kiraitu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST