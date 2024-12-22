KHRC condemns President RUTO for violating the constitution in his latest cabinet reshuffle





Sunday, December 22, 2024 - The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has criticized President William Ruto’s recent cabinet changes, alleging they violate constitutional provisions on ethnic and gender balance.

The Commission has called for the rejection of what it termed Ruto’s “self-serving” governance approach.

In a strongly worded statement on Saturday, KHRC accused the president of advancing regional and gender discrimination under the guise of a “broad-based” and “all-inclusive” government.

It claimed the appointments are elitist and contradict Ruto’s “hustlers vs dynasties” campaign narrative.

KHRC pointed out that with the new nominations, the Mt. Kenya region would dominate the cabinet, comprising 35% of its members if the National Assembly approves the appointments of Mutahi Kagwe, William Kabogo, and Lee Kinyanjui.

“Seven out of 20 cabinet secretaries will be from the Mt. Kenya region, excluding the President, Deputy President, and Attorney General. This amounts to 34.7% of the cabinet,” the Commission stated.

It further argued that the appointments breach Articles 10, 27, and 130 of the Constitution, which require inclusivity, equity, and regional diversity in public service.

“Article 27 (8) mandates that not more than two-thirds of appointive bodies shall be of the same gender, while Article 130 (2) emphasizes that the composition of the national executive must reflect the regional and ethnic diversity of Kenya,” the statement read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST