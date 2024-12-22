“I have no apologies for donating my money to churches because God gives back in equal measure," - President RUTO declares.

Sunday, December 22, 2024 - President William Ruto has defended his ongoing donations to churches in the country.
Speaking
during a church service at AIC Kipkorgot in Eldoret on Sunday, Ruto said nobody
can ever get it wrong when they are giving to God.
He
said he is a living testimony of what God can do in one's life when they give
to church.
This
is even as he donated Sh5 million for the Sunday school at the church.
"For
those of you who may not know, I can give you free advice; you will never go
wrong by giving to God and if you want evidence look at me, I am a living
testimony of a person who never went wrong for giving to God," the
President said.
"I
am a product of giving and I am very proud and I have no apology to make, I
have no regret whatsoever for giving to God because God gives back in equal
measure," he added.
