OMTATAH is deeply concerned as he lectures RUTO like a child after he congratulated Tanzania for surpassing Kenya in terms of trade

Monday, December 2, 2024 - Presidential aspirant and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has blasted President William Ruto for congratulating Tanzania on surpassing Kenya in trade within the East African Community (EAC).
In a statement, Omtatah called Ruto’s move deeply concerning.
Omtatah went ahead and lectured Ruto on how to revive Kenya's economy instead.
"President Ruto’s
commendation of Tanzania for overtaking Kenya in trade within East Africa is
deeply concerning," Omtatah said in a statement.
"Rather than celebrating
our neighbor’s growth, this statement inadvertently highlights the failure of
Kenya’s current policies to sustain its regional economic leadership."
The Senator asserted that Kenya's declining economy was not accidental and stemmed from key
decisions made by Ruto, including burdensome taxation, unpredictable business
policies, and widespread corruption.
"These factors have driven
investors across the border, leading to increased unemployment, reduced tax
revenues, and a sharp decline in Kenyan exports," he opined.
"The cracks caused by these
ill-conceived policies are weakening Kenya’s economic foundation, making it
harder for businesses to thrive and for citizens to sustain their
livelihoods."
Omtatah noted that significant
changes needed to be made in Ruto’s administration for Kenya's economy to
replenish.
"A thriving economy cannot
be built on over-taxation, corruption, and disruptive governance. It requires
transparency, consistent policies, and a business-friendly environment that
inspires confidence among investors and citizens alike," he stated.
In his parting shot, he
acknowledged that Kenya had the potential to reclaim its position as the
region's powerhouse only if decisive actions were taken to address the critical
challenges he had highlighted.
