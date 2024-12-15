Machakos stadium erupts as thousands join KALONZO in ‘RUTO Must Go’ chants – Look!





Sunday, December 15, 2024 – The rejection of President William Ruto by Kenyans is growing by the day.

This was evidenced yesterday in Machakos where Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka led a multitude of Kenyans in chants against Ruto that resulted in protests within the stadium.

While attending Governor Wavinya Ndeti's football tournament in Machakos, Kalonzo led the residents who had gathered at the stadium to watch the tournament in chanting the "Ruto Must Go" slogan.

Behind Kalonzo, loud chants of the slogan could be heard in the whole stadium, with residents raising their hands in a sign of rejection while chanting the slogan.

Governor Wavinya Ndeti, who was also present, joined Kalonzo in the stadium as they chanted together with the residents.

"Ruto Must Go! Ruto Must Go! Ruto Must Go!" Kalonzo and the residents chanted.

The Wiper leader maintained his stance against the Kenya Kwanza government, reiterating that the president must go home.

According to Kalonzo, Ruto has been introducing punitive measures that are suppressing Kenyans.

Kalonzo used the opportunity to lobby the youths to register for national identification cards and register as voters to vote out Ruto when the time comes.

"Let the Gen Z youths be issued with IDs in January, and also register for voting so that we can vote against the president," Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo also took the opportunity to reiterate his rejection of President Ruto's latest drive to vaccinate 22 million cattle and 55 million sheep and goats in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST